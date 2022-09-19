N.C. Coast Guard helps save an elderly man over 100 miles off coast

Picture taken while rescuing elderly man from, Reely, the 30 foot boat.
Picture taken while rescuing elderly man from, Reely, the 30 foot boat.(Coast Guard Fifth District Mid-Atlantic News)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, VA. (WITN) - The Coast Guard rescued an elderly man that was injured miles east of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

North Carolina Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane crew was involved in the medevac rescue of a 60-year-old man almost 104 miles east of Atlantic City on Sunday.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector Delaware Bay received information that stated an elderly man fell from a boat and injured his back.

They dispatched the North Carolina Coast Guard Station in Elizabeth City airplane crew, along with Coast Guard units Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and cutter Tahoma to assist.

The cutter Tahoma crew launched an Over-the-Horizon small boat crew to provide medical care. Once the helicopter crew arrived, a coast guard rescue swimmer was lowered to the scene and helped the cutter’s health staff safely hoist the man to the helicopter.

The helicopter crew took the man to the Jersey Shore Medical Center for further medical care.

