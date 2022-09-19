Make Me Proud: Washington Co students wake up early to help others

Students at Washington County Early College High School are setting their morning alarms early to volunteer for others.
Students at Washington County Early College High School are setting their morning alarms early to volunteer for others.(WCS)
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Going into the school year, teachers, staff, and students of one Eastern Carolina high school are setting their alarms early to participate in a food distribution program.

It’s called Hunger Heroes. Those heroes being volunteers from Washington County Early College High School.

“Probably around 5:00 in the morning is when I get up and get ready for school and get to school on time so I can come in here and help with the Hunger Heroes program,” said student volunteer Chris Campbell. “I’ve always been a helpful person, and I always want to help people that I think need help more than I need it. I think these kids need it. I think it’s very good for them to have this food.”

Based completely off donations, the program stuffs backpacks with nutrient-rich food each week for elementary students to take home over the weekend.

“That gives them good, solid meals,” said Cynthia Perry at WCECHS. “It’s not junk food. It’s good nutritional food that is provided for the students and most of the items are in child-friendly packaging.”

The program is confidential, so none of the volunteers know which students are getting the assistance.

Volunteers told ENC at Three’s Maddie Kerth that doesn’t stop them from feeling proud they could help.

“I started out with 16 book bags. I increased it to 20 book bags,” said Jeannie McNair, the staff leader of the program. “I’m looking forward, feeling very positive, that I may be able to reach a few more students.”

If you would like to support their food distribution efforts, bring donations or shelf stable food items to 115 Middle street, P.O. 97 in Creswell.

