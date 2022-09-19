Long Branch Canal in Winterville cleared of storm debris

Long Branch Canal cleaned
Long Branch Canal cleaned(Pitt County)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Pitt County waterway filled with fallen trees and other blockages from storms has been cleared.

Pitt County says the work was due to a collaboration between Pitt County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Town of Winterville, determined to remove storm debris related to Long Branch Canal.

WITN is told that concerns related to the Winterville waterway have been ongoing since Hurricane Florence in 2018.

Town of Winterville map
Town of Winterville map(Pitt County)

Soil and Water Director PJ Andrews and Winterville Mayor Ricky Hines announced on Monday, Sept. 12th that fieldwork for the canal was complete. Fallen trees and other blockages that restricted the flow of water in the drainage way had to be cleared.

“The Town of Winterville appreciates county assistance with cleaning up the canal. The cleanup helps alleviate some of the flooding concerns,” Hines said.

Long Branch Canal before the fieldwork
Long Branch Canal before the fieldwork(Pitt County)
Long Branch after the fieldwork
Long Branch after the fieldwork(Pitt County)

