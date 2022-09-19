Kinston fire department hosting seat check event for Child Passenger Safety Week

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - The week of Sept. 18th is Child Passenger Safety Week, and the Kinston Department of Fire and Rescue is working to make sure that safety is emphasized in the community.

The city says a seat check event is being held Monday, Sept. 19th from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Kinston Fire Station 1 across from Grainger Stadium. The event is meant to encourage parents and caregivers to make sure their car seats and booster seats fit their children well and are properly installed.

WITN is told that appointments can also be made to speak with certified child passenger safety technicians at the following times and locations:

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinston Fire Station 1, 401 E Vernon Avenue.

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinston Fire Station 2, 3428 Carey Road.

Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Kinston Fire Station 3, 1247 Hill Farm Road.

The city says that car crashes are a leading cause of death for children aged 1 to 13 years old.

“North Carolina has one of the strongest child passenger safety programs in the country with over 3,200 nationally certified child passenger safety technicians across the state,” Bevan Kirley, University of North Carolina Highway Safety Research Center senior research associate said.” These dedicated professionals serve their communities every day and are committed to helping families make sure their kids are riding safely in the car. Child Passenger Safety Week is a celebration of their efforts and a reminder to families to have their car seats checked.”

More information on car seats and seat belts can be found here. For more details on the Kinston event and week, you can call (252) 526-2713.

