Is it yours? Unclaimed winning Fast Play ticket sold in Greenville to expire soon

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Fast Play players should double-check any tickets they have to see if they are the winner of an unclaimed jackpot.

The $478,964 jackpot won on April 6 with a 50X The Cash ticket was purchased at the Food Lion on Stantonburg Road in Greenville. The ticket expires on Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“We are encouraging everyone to check all of their tickets to make sure they didn’t overlook this winning ticket,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the lottery. “All of us at the lottery have our fingers crossed that whomever bought this Fast Play ticket comes in soon to claim their prize so we can celebrate this amazing win with them.”

To help find the winner, the Education Lottery is sharing news about the unclaimed prize with statewide media, posting alerts on the lottery’s website and social media channels, and working with Food Lion to post a sign alerting customers at the store of the unclaimed $478,964 jackpot.

To claim the jackpot, the ticket must be presented at lottery headquarters in Raleigh by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. This deadline ends the 180-day period for winners to claim their prizes.

