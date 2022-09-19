Gas prices continue to fall in Eastern Carolina

Gas pump
Gas pump
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Average gas prices continue to fall across the country and North Carolina.

Prices in North Carolina have fallen 5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.33 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy. Gas prices are 25 cents lower than a month ago but stand 37 cents higher than a year ago.

Here in the east, the average price for a gallon of gas is $3.29 in New Bern and $3.23 in Jacksonville, according to AAA. Rocky Mount is seeing the lowest average sitting at $3.22 per gallon.

The national average has also fallen 3 cents in the last week, averaging $3.64 today. That average is down 25 cents from a month ago, however, stands 45 cents higher than a year ago.

This is the 14th straight week of a decline, but experts say that could be coming to an end soon.

“With a 14th consecutive weekly decline, the national average price of gasoline has now surpassed 2018′s record decline, seeing its longest downward streak since 2015,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While some states continue to see gas prices trend higher, the majority have continued to decline. However, this week could change the downward trend. With some issues arising in Plains and Great Lakes states as the transition to winter gasoline begins, I think we have the best potential to see the weekly trend of falling prices snapped.”

The national average price of diesel has declined 7 cents in the last week and stands at $4.93 per gallon.

