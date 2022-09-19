FIRE CHIEF: One person dead in Swansboro house fire

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -One person died in a house fire in Swansboro Friday, according to officials.

Swansboro Fire Chief David Degnan said the call came in around 5:40 p.m. to a home located at 112 Oyster Bay Road.

Degnan said several crews went out to the scene and firefighters found one person dead inside the home.

Officials say the house is a total loss and crews stayed at the scene for hours until the fire was put out around 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The State Bureau of Investigations and the State Fire Marshals Office are investigating the cause of the fire.

Several agencies responded to the call including; Swansboro Fire Department, Bear Creek Fire Department, Hubert Fire Department, Western Carteret Fire Department, and Pumpkin Center Fire Department

