ECU football game at South Florida will be at 7 PM

Game is October 1st in Tampa, Florida
Holton Ahlers breaks multiple career yards records in win over Campbell
Holton Ahlers breaks multiple career yards records in win over Campbell
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU announced today its football game at South Florida on October 1st will be at 7 PM. The game is being streamed on ESPN+ and will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Pirates host Navy this week at 6 PM this Saturday. They were slated as 17 point favorites on Sunday.

ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers named to the conference honor roll this week for his game against Campbell. Ahlers was 17 of 20 for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns in the 49-10 victory.

