Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville.

He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters.

After state and federal taxes were taken out he took home $71,017.

Congratulations Luke!

