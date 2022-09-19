Eastern Carolina man wins $100,000 lottery prize

DUCK, N.C. (WITN) -A Dare County man bought a scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Luke Ash from Duck bought the $25 Extreme Cash ticket from My Stop on Hooker Road in Greenville.

He got the money Friday at the lottery headquarters.

After state and federal taxes were taken out he took home $71,017.

Congratulations Luke!

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.