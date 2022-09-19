Cypress Landing hosts Military Appreciation Day

CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) -Those who serve and protect us in the U.S. military had a chance to kick back and relax this weekend.

Saturday was Military Appreciation Day at Cypress Landing Golf Course in Chocowinity in Beaufort County.

Active duty military from all across North Carolina and Virginia participated.

This was the 13th year for the event where members from all the services were invited to share a day of golf, friendship, fun and appreciation of their service to our country.

The Southside High School band provided music and the Washington JROTC provided the color guard.

The troops enjoyed a day of golf and prizes. Many local companies and citizens sponsored the event and the troops said they all had a great time.

