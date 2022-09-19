Arrest made in Sunday night Rocky Mount shooting

Jontel Harris
Jontel Harris(Rocky Mount police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest has been made in a weekend shooting that left a Rocky Mount man in serious condition.

Rocky Mount police have charged Jontal Harris with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Sunday in the 300 block of South Grace Street. Darren Gorham, 26, was taken to ECU Health Medical Center where he is in serious but stable condition, according to police.

The 34-year-old Harris turned himself in at the police department shortly after the shooting. He is jailed on a $250,000 secured bond.

