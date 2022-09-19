An Eastern North Carolina County saves their fair

New Bern, N.C. (WITN) - Craven County Fair and local organizations save the last day of the annual Craven County fair.

The five-day fair was almost cut a day short when the fair’s ride vendor backed out the night before the last day.

“Unfortunately they had to leave us last night at 10 o’clock, a day before they were supposed to,” Jaycees Fairground Team Member, Tabatha LaGesse said.

The community of Craven County and Jump and Thump stepped in to make sure the fun continued for one last day and look forward to next year’s fair. They set up multiple bouncy houses on the fairgrounds.

“Jump and Thump came in to try and save the day for us so we would still have kid activities out here,” said LaGesse.

They not only focused on family and fun but also gave back to those in need.

“I went out on some of the rides yesterday and it’s really nice,” said fair attendee Allison Moore.

At the fairgrounds, there will be a haunted house on October 26th through the 31st at the fairgrounds. That event will also serve as a canned food drive.

