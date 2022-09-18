Hurricane Fiona forecast to become a major hurricane this week

The hurricane will leave Puerto Rico tonight and pass over the Eastern Dominican Republic Monday
By Phillip Williams
Published: Sep. 3, 2022 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Hurricane Fiona swamped parts of Puerto Rico Sunday with rainfall expected to reach a foot and a half on some parts of the island. The storm is forecast to reach major hurricane strength by midweek as it passes east of the Bahamas.

Hurricane Fiona
Hurricane Fiona(WITN)

Longer range forecasts turn Fiona more northward and keep it off the coast of the Southern US by a few hundred miles. Bermuda may in the path of this potential hurricane later this week.

Regardless of the intensity outlook, Fiona will not impact the U.S. directly. High rip current threats are likely along our beaches later this week. If you have beach interests, stay tuned to WITN for more updates.

