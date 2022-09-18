Sunday Shooting Investigation involving minors

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Police respond to sounds of gunfire and find two juveniles wounded.

Rocky Mount Emergency Communications Center dispatched officers to the 100 block of Elaine Court. There, they found two young girls with non-life threatening injuries.

EMS arrived and treated both victims for non-life threatening graze wounds, then released both girls.

Moments before, around 3:15 a.m., Rocky Mount Police Department was dispatched to the 1600 block of South Church Street in regards to gunfire noise. When RMPD arrived, they found shell casings in the roadway and property damage caused by projectiles.

The Criminal Investigation Division and the Crime Scene Evidence Technicians responded to investigate the shooting incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

