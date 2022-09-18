PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION

PITT COUNTY PASTOR EXONERATED ALMOST 29 YEARS AFTER CONVICTION
By Merit Morgan
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pastor Darron Carmon proves his innocence after evidence is released.

Carmon was convicted in 1993 for an alleged armed robbery. After spending eight years behind bars, he was discharged on good behavior.

Nearly 20 years after being freed, the Winterville Police Department released fingerprint evidence that clears his name of the crime.

“To know him and to know what he’s been through, it’s an amazing feeling to be a part of his life and in this historical moment,” said Darius Carmon, Carmon’s son.

Pitt County community members gathered at the Pitt County Courthouse to celebrate his exoneration and to discuss the next steps to take in bringing justice to this case.

“It feels like it’s a long and a hard road, but with God, there is nothing we can’t do. there’s nothing that impossible as long as you have God,” said Darius Carmon. “He is in the midst of this, and he is intertwined in this.”

Carmon and his legal defense team are pursuing a pardon of innocence from Governor Roy Cooper, as well as, requesting Pitt County District Attorney Faris Dixson and Winterville Police Department to change their policies.

“We live in an imperfect legal system and when evidence is gathered, it’s not always turned over as it should be,” said Carmon’s legal teams.

Darron Carmon believes it will take the community coming together as one.

“We need to work and band together to curve, and I think that that’s where it’s going to happen at. We can’t expect everyone else to do it for us, we’ve got to step into this fight ourselves,” said Carmon.

Carmon is one of three people that have been exonerated under Governor Cooper. He is currently the pastor and founder of Rebuild Christian Center Church in Winterville and he serves his community in an effort to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

