One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street.

Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare.

Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.

The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.

