One-year-old found dead in bathtub in Rocky Mount
Published: Sep. 18, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A one-year-old was found unresponsive in the bathtub in the 600 block of Paul Street.
Officers responded to an EMS call at around 9:00 a.m. and transported the child to UNC Nash Healthcare.
Despite exhaustive life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced dead.
The Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.
