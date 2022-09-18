NC State tops Texas Tech to stay undefeated, App State wins at the buzzer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Aydan White returned one of his two interceptions for an 84-yard touchdown to lead a strong defensive effort that carried No. 16 North Carolina State past Texas Tech 27-14 on Saturday night. Texas Tech came in as the Bowl Subdivision’s top passing offense. But N.C. State’s veteran defense frequently harassed quarterback Donovan Smith and shut down any ground game the Red Raiders tried to muster. Demie Sumo-Karngbaye scored two touchdowns as the Wolfpack improved to 3-0. Smith ran and threw for scores to lead the Red Raiders, who were off to a 2-0 start under first-year coach Joey McGuire.

BOONE, N.C. (AP) - Chase Brice fired a 53-yard bomb that found the hands of Christan Horn off the tip for the winning touchdown on the final play of the game and Appalachian State pulled out a 32-28 victory over Troy in a Sun Belt Conference opener. Brice drove Appalachian State (2-1) down the field before throwing incomplete on fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line with 1:13 left in the game. Appalachian State tackled Gunnar Watson on first down for a safety to get within 28-26 and took over at their own 47-yard line with 15 seconds left following the kickoff. Brice’s game-winning throw came on fourth-and-10.

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) - Riley Leonard threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more as Duke continued its strong start to the season by defeating North Carolina A&T 49-20. Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018. Leonard ended up 11-for-12 passing for 155 yards – all in the first half – to go with a team-high 66 yardsrushing on five carries. Leonard completed his first 11 passes before he was intercepted by Avarion Cole on his final throw late in the first half. N.C. A&T (0-3) scored on Andrew Brown field goals of 21 and 41 yards in the first half.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) - Liberty scored with about a minute left but No. 19 Wake Forest stopped CJ Yarbrough’s two-point conversion attempt several yards short of the goal line for a tight 37-36 home win. The Demon Deacons’ ground game was ineffective, gaining 21 yards on 26 attempts. So they turned to defense and a passing game, with quarterback Sam Hartman throwing for 325 yards and three touchdowns. Wake Forest remains unbeaten. Liberty pulled within a single point on that late 18-yard fourth-down touchdown grab by Demario Douglas.

