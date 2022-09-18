Holton Ahlers sets career yards marks in ECU football’s dominant win over Campbell

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU football playing its third straight home game to start the year and the Pirates made it two straight wins at Dowdy-Ficklen stadium by topping Campbell 49-10 here’s how it went down.

Over 43,000 on hand to watch. ECU did get in a hole early but were able to get out of it. Keaton Mitchell with an 18 yard touchdown run got them started but they trailed 10-7 after one.

All ECU from there. After they march down the field with Mitchell who had 185 yards in the game, Holton Ahlers hits Ryan Jones on the play action to go up 14-10.

The D.H. Conley connection hooked up again later in the second as Ahlers finds C.J. Johnson who gets his foot in and after review it was a touchdown 21-10 Pirates at the half.

4th and 8 in the 3rd put the nail in. Ahlers hits Jaylen Johnson for his first touchdown with ECU. 28-10 Pirates. Holton set the AAC career passing yards record in the game.

Ahlers would run in a short score later in the quarter he passed Shane Carden as ECU’s all time total yards leader.

Rahjai Harris got two late touchdowns and ECU rolled 49-10. Their 2nd straight win. Coach and Quarterback spoke about the records after the win.

“Two amazing achievements from just an outstanding young man. Very proud of him. He had a phenomenal night tonight I mean 17 of 20 for 263 yards and 3 touchdowns,” says ECU head coach Mike Houston, “Just pleased with the way our team played.”

“Just focused on the main thing and that’s just winning every single game and going 1-0 each week,” says ECU quarterback Holton Ahlers, “As these records come, it will be pretty cool to look back on. I’m just super blessed to be in the situation I am in.”

ECU is home for the fourth straight week next Saturday. They host Navy at 6 PM.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.