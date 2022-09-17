WITN End Zone Week 5 - Part Two
West Carteret takes the Mullet Bucket, WRH, Greene Central and others keep rolling
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret 14, East Carteret 13
Wallace-Rose Hill 45, Southwest Onslow 7
White Oak 20, Heide Trask 6
Greene Central 48, North Pitt 6
Eastern Wayne 21, Washington 6
West Craven 37, Ayden-Grifton 2
Northside-Pinetown 34, Rosewood 24
North Duplin 36, Pamlico 28
Riverside-Martin 68, Gates County 44
Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.