WITN End Zone Week 5 - Part Two

West Carteret takes the Mullet Bucket, WRH, Greene Central and others keep rolling
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - West Carteret 14, East Carteret 13

Wallace-Rose Hill 45, Southwest Onslow 7

White Oak 20, Heide Trask 6

Greene Central 48, North Pitt 6

Eastern Wayne 21, Washington 6

West Craven 37, Ayden-Grifton 2

Northside-Pinetown 34, Rosewood 24

North Duplin 36, Pamlico 28

Riverside-Martin 68, Gates County 44

