Tropical Update: Fiona dumping torrential rains on Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Tropical Storm Fiona is passing south of the US Virgin Islands late Saturday and is forecast to cross Puerto Rico Sunday. The storm will unleash torrents of rain on the small island with some of the mountainous regions getting over a foot and producing mudslides.

Fiona track (WITN)

Fiona is expected to strengthen into a hurricane as it turns northwestward and passes the northeast coast of the Dominican Republic. Longer range forecasts turn Fiona more northward and keep it off the coast of the Southern US by a few hundred miles. Bermuda may in the path of this potential hurricane later this week.

Regardless of the intensity outlook, Fiona will not impact the U.S. directly over the next five days. After that time frame, we will need to pay close attention to see if Fiona stays off the coast or threatens the Eastern US. We have designated next Friday as a First Alert Weather Day because of high swells and rip threats likely along the NC coast by then. If you have beach interests, stay tuned to WITN as we may have to raise the alert for Thursday rip currents if Fiona moves a little faster.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.