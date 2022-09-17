TROOPERS: Student facing DWI charge in wreck that killed fellow University of Mount Olive student

Peyton Lee
Peyton Lee(University of Mount Olive)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers said a University of Mount Olive student is accused of DWI surrounding a wreck that killed a fellow student Friday morning.

Sergeant J.R. Benton tells WITN that Dylan Stacy, 20, of Sanford, was also charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and carless and reckless driving.

Peyton Lee, a senior at the college, was killed in the crash that happened on Cricket Ridge Road around 1:15 a.m. Troopers believe a combination of speed and alcohol contributed to the wreck.

Investigators said that Stacy was driving north on Cricket Ridge Road near Country Club Road when the vehicle went off the road to the left, hit a mailbox, and struck two brick driveways before overturning on its roof.

Troopers said that Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Also injured in the wreck were two other students, Adrianne Crawford, 20, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, and James Johnson, 18, of Pinetown.

Sgt. Benton said that Crawford has been released from the hospital but that Johnson at last check was in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Stacy has also been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Benton said that the investigation is ongoing and that they will be consulting with the district attorney.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hope Middle School
Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized
The university said Peyton Lee died in the accident.
University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash
classroom
“We have a teacher respect issue in this country,” says the U.S Secretary of Education as districts tackle teacher shortages
Riverside High School
Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
Groups take water samples from New River in search of solution to PFAS chemicals
PFAS chemicals found in ENC river directly linked to cancer

Latest News

Russell's First Alert Forecast
Russell's First Alert Forecast
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
Greenville consignment sale helps shoppers with kids
Greenville consignment sale helps shoppers with kids
Police were called to the Triangle Town Center on Old Wake Forest Road just before noon.
Police say man unintentionally shot and killed another man outside Raleigh shopping mall