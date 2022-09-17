TROOPERS: Student facing DWI charge in wreck that killed fellow University of Mount Olive student

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Troopers said a University of Mount Olive student is accused of DWI surrounding a wreck that killed a fellow student Friday morning.

Sergeant J.R. Benton tells WITN that Dylan Stacy, 20, of Sanford, was also charged with driving after consuming alcohol under the age of 21 and carless and reckless driving.

Peyton Lee, a senior at the college, was killed in the crash that happened on Cricket Ridge Road around 1:15 a.m. Troopers believe a combination of speed and alcohol contributed to the wreck.

Investigators said that Stacy was driving north on Cricket Ridge Road near Country Club Road when the vehicle went off the road to the left, hit a mailbox, and struck two brick driveways before overturning on its roof.

Troopers said that Lee was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Also injured in the wreck were two other students, Adrianne Crawford, 20, of Middlesboro, Kentucky, and James Johnson, 18, of Pinetown.

Sgt. Benton said that Crawford has been released from the hospital but that Johnson at last check was in critical condition at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Stacy has also been released from the hospital.

Sgt. Benton said that the investigation is ongoing and that they will be consulting with the district attorney.

