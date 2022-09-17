Greenville consignment sale helps shoppers with kids

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Though inflation is going down, many shoppers are still searching for new ways to save a few bucks.

One option has been the consignment sale in Greenville which is open to the public for the rest of the week.

The sale was on at the Greenville Convention Center Friday and shoppers took advantage of cheap toddler items like clothes and toys throughout the week.

Raising kids isn’t cheap. In fact, according to a study by Brookings Institution, it now costs more than $310,000 for a married couple to raise a child from birth through high school.

The Nearly New Fish consignment sale has been an annual event for years and the owner says he’s seen more customers than usual this year. He has a few words of advice for those who stop by.

“Everything that you need, go ahead and get it now because we’re only seasonal and [the] next sale is going to be in March,” Hunter Jackson said. “It certainly helps to buy a size up because your 6-month-old isn’t going to be this big for much longer so go ahead and buy up a size.”

The sale is going on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday, Jackson says items will be half off.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.