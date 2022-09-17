AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from Hawaii Island beach

Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at...
Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.(Courtesy: SADIE SEYMOUR)
By HNN Staff
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 2:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAIKOLOA (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - An AMBER alert has been issued Friday evening for a missing 15-year-old girl believed to be abducted from a beach on Hawaii Island.

Hawaii Island Police said Mikella Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay near Waikoloa Beach Drive at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a black bikini top and floral print bottoms.

Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion.

Investigators said she may be in the company of a local male described as being approximately 45-60 years old, 5 feet 10 inches tall with an average build, and bareback wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.

If Debina is seen, contact police immediately at 911.

