Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -The Washington Housing Authority will break ground Friday for its neighborhood revitalization program.

The program is a partnership with the City of Washington and will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort County.

The ceremony will take place at the corner of 6th and VanNorden streets in Washington.

