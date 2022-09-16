Uptown Greenville parking spots to become pop-up parks

The two parking spaces in question are on East Fifth Street between Reade Circle and Cotanche Street.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 6:32 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two parking spots in Uptown Greenville will be transformed into pop-up parks.

It’s part of the PARK(ING) Day movement, a global project that transforms spaces for cars into places for people to highlight the need for urban open space.

The two parking spaces are on East Fifth Street between Reade Circle and Cotanche Street. The parks will have a hammock as well as games, gift cards to Uptown businesses, and other activities.

The installation will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today.

