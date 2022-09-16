University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash

The university said Peyton Lee died in the accident.
The university said Peyton Lee died in the accident.(University of Mount Olive)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 2:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County.

The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Cricket Ridge Road around 1:15 a.m. No other details have been released on how the crash happened and if there was more than just one vehicle involved.

UMO says also in the vehicle were James Johnson, a junior agriculture major from Pinetown, Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, and Adrienne Crawford, a junior psychology major from Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Johnson was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and remains in critical condition, while the other two students were treated at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro.

“It is an extremely sad day for the University of Mount Olive,” said Dr. Edward Croom, university president in a statement. “We are a close-knit family here at the University, and this has hit us hard. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Lee family, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers as they continue to receive medical treatment.”

A team of mental health counselors is available on campus for students, faculty, and staff while a memorial table was set up inside Rodger’s Chapel for Lee.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Shooting
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing

Latest News

This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Section of Duplin County road to close starting Monday for pipe replacement
Pitt County monthly breastfeeding support groups & classes to resume
ATF agents
ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina
Attorney General Josh Stein at Cleveland Elementary School
Attorney General Stein unveils new resource to keep students safe online