University of Mount Olive student killed, three others injured in Wayne Co. crash

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WITN) - A student at the University of Mount Olive was killed and three of his classmates were injured after a vehicle crash early Friday in Wayne County.

The university said Peyton Lee, a senior agriculture major from Four Oaks, died in the accident.

The Highway Patrol said the crash happened on Cricket Ridge Road around 1:15 a.m. No other details have been released on how the crash happened and if there was more than just one vehicle involved.

UMO says also in the vehicle were James Johnson, a junior agriculture major from Pinetown, Dylan Stacy, a senior agriculture student from Sanford, and Adrienne Crawford, a junior psychology major from Middlesboro, Kentucky.

Johnson was airlifted to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville and remains in critical condition, while the other two students were treated at Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro.

“It is an extremely sad day for the University of Mount Olive,” said Dr. Edward Croom, university president in a statement. “We are a close-knit family here at the University, and this has hit us hard. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to the Lee family, and we uplift all of the others in our prayers as they continue to receive medical treatment.”

A team of mental health counselors is available on campus for students, faculty, and staff while a memorial table was set up inside Rodger’s Chapel for Lee.

