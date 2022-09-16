Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stole guns

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Two teens are facing charges after Eastern Carolina police say they robbed a tobacco store at gunpoint.

Roanoke Rapids police say on Tuesday officers were called to the ZAZA Tobacco and Vape on Roanoke Ave. for an armed robbery. During the investigation, the victim told police that two black men entered the store with mask on, carrying guns requesting money. After taking the money and several items from the store the men ran from the business.

Detectives were able to develop possible subjects after reviewing surveillance video and speaking to residents in the area.

On Wednesday night, an off-duty officer spotted two men walking across the Gaston Bridge into Roanoke Rapids, one of which appeared to have a gun.

Lt. D. Hundley responded to the area and attempted to talk with the two men but both ran off. After a brief chase, officers were able to arrest both suspects.

Both were found to have firearms with one of them being entered into the National Crime Information Center database as stolen. The teens were also confirmed as the ones responsible for the armed robbery that occurred at ZAZA Tobacco and Vape store the night before.

Both teens face the following charges:

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Resist, Obstruct, and Delay

Possession of stolen property

Possess firearm with altered/removed serial number

Robbery with Dangerous Weapon.

