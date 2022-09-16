Student in custody after gun found at Riverside High School
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A student is in custody after a gun was found on the campus of a Martin County high school.
Martin County deputies said an anonymous tip was shared with school administrators Friday morning about a possible weapon on the campus of Riverside High School.
Administrators searched a vehicle that matched information from the tip and the weapon was recovered, according to deputies.
A student has been taken into custody and faces charges of bringing a firearm onto the campus.
Deputies did not release the age of the student, the type of gun seized, or if it was loaded or not.
