Street in Havelock closed for repairs Friday morning
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 7:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A street in Havelock will be closed for part of morning on Friday.
A portion of Miller Boulevard will be shut down for paving repairs from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
That same closure will be repeated Saturday morning at the same time.
Drivers can take Park Lane and Trader Avenue to get around the work.
