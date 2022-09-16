Street in Havelock closed for repairs Friday morning

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A street in Havelock will be closed for part of morning on Friday.

A portion of Miller Boulevard will be shut down for paving repairs from 7:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

That same closure will be repeated Saturday morning at the same time.

Drivers can take Park Lane and Trader Avenue to get around the work.

