Several Pitt County middle school students hospitalized as THC gummies & marijuana seized

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Law enforcement says several middle school students in an Eastern Carolina county were hospitalized after showing signs that they were impaired.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says at about 9:30 a.m. Friday, several Hope Middle School students were acting abnormally and showing signs of impairment.

Deputies say that during the resulting investigation, a package of THC gummies and a quantity of marijuana were seized.

“Students exhibiting symptoms were transported to the hospital for medical evaluation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Tom McClellan, Pitt County Schools public information officer, confirmed to WITN that law enforcement was dispatched for medical reasons Friday.

WITN is told that this remains an open investigation. No other information is available right now due to the ages of those involved.

