Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - State transportation officials say a contractor needs to install new cabling over U.S. 70 near Country Club Road next week.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation says the utility installations will require the highway to briefly close overnight Monday several times between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m. Tuesday.

WITN is told that law enforcement will be on the highway to safely conduct the approximately six-minute stoppages. There will be a gap of at least 20 minutes between stoppages.

Drivers are advised to be alert and prepare for delays if using the highway during this time.

