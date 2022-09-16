Saving Graces 4 Felines: Meet “O”

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -If you are looking for an eager friend, look no further than Olivia Wilde aka “O”!

Saving Graces 4 Felines says if you want “O”, you’ll need to get your camera ready! Because they say she’ll be the most popular girl on #whiskerwednesdays!

Like all good superstars, she has a refined taste and prefers the softest places to nap, especially on pillows.

They also describe her as fun and energetic.

If you are interested, you can head to Saving Graces 4 Felines’ website. Adoption fees are $95 and they do require a good vet reference. All adoptable cats are spayed or neutered and have had their tests and vaccines done.

