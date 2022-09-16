Repeat offender gets 10 years for possession of fentanyl & interfering with monitoring device

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A repeat offender was found guilty by a jury Wednesday for interfering with an electronic monitoring device, misdemeanor possession of fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting a public officer.

The Pitt County District Attorney’s Office says Norman Nobles was on post-release supervision for selling heroin at the time of his offenses. As a condition of his supervision, he was required to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The DA’s office says on Sept. 27th, 2019, Nobles was asked to go to the parole office for not keeping this device charged. Minutes after being told to go, probation officers got a tampering alert for his monitor. Officers said they found his electronic monitor in a cornfield.

WITN is told that Nobles was not found until Oct. 8th when Greenville police officers found Nobles at a Greenville apartment. They tried to take him into custody for cutting off his device, but Nobles struggled with officers.

The DA’s office says police officers found 11 bags of fentanyl on Nobles once they got control over him. During his trial, Nobles presented evidence that someone else cut the electronic monitoring device off his leg.

The office says that Nobles is a repeat offender and was sentenced as a habitual felon to a max sentence of 10.75 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections.

