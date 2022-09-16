RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday.

The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets.

“While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants have not yet been obtained, and we are having trouble locating her,” police said.

WITN is told that if people see the woman or vehicle in the photograph to give them a call at 252-329-4387. “We need to talk to her. These pups desperately need their mother!”

The department is thanking the Good Samaritan who witnessed the puppies being abandoned and called it in.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is caring for the puppies while police investigate.

