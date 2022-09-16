RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot

The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot...
The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot Thursday in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets.(Greenville Police Department)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police are looking for a woman they say dumped a litter of 7 puppies in an empty lot Thursday.

The Greenville Police Department says it happened in the area of Skinner and Myrtle streets.

“While we have a good idea of who it might be, warrants have not yet been obtained, and we are having trouble locating her,” police said.

WITN is told that if people see the woman or vehicle in the photograph to give them a call at 252-329-4387. “We need to talk to her. These pups desperately need their mother!”

The department is thanking the Good Samaritan who witnessed the puppies being abandoned and called it in.

The Humane Society of Eastern Carolina is caring for the puppies while police investigate.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Shooting
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Fiona forecast track
Tropical Update: Fiona forecast to become a hurricane

Latest News

Weasley is an almost 3-month-old hound mix with a heart of gold.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Weasley
The Last 24 Hours of Lincoln runs Sept. 17-18 at the Magnolia Arts Center in Greenville.
ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play
Elizabeth City State University
ECSU gets $20.2 million in grant & contract funding for 2021-2022
This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work