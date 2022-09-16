Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house on Sept. 13, 2022
Protest held outside ECU Theta Chi frat house after report of drink tampering & sexual assault
Myshyla Murray
Third woman charged in Pitt County fraud case

Latest News

Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Jacksonville parents, local leaders, and others came together to discuss protective measures...
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High School stabbing
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High...
Jacksonville parents and community members hold safety town hall meeting after Northside High School stabbing
Fugitive wanted in Virginia arrested in New Bern on other sex offense charges
Fugitive wanted in Virginia arrested in New Bern on other sex offense charges