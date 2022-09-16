POLICE: Brother-in-law wanted after assaulting & robbing brother’s wife with him

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city are looking for a man they say assaulted and robbed his brother’s wife alongside him in front of the couple’s 8-year-old child.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says Gene Gray III is wanted for common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon in the presence of a minor, assault on a female, assault by pointing a gun, and interfering with emergency communications.

Police say Gray III is the brother of Douglas Gray, who was arrested on Sept. 10th and charged with aiding and abetting armed robbery and misdemeanor child abuse.

The department says on Sept. 9th at 10:56 p.m., officers got a call from an 8-year-old child who said their mom was being assaulted, was bleeding, and that their uncle had a gun to their mom’s head. Before officers got there, the uncle left.

Officers say that when they arrived, the woman had several injuries to her face and head from being hit. She said her husband and brother-in-law assaulted her, threatened to kill her, stole her purse, money, and cell phone, and left before police got there.

WITN is told that the woman was brought to ECU North for treatment.

Douglas Gray was given a secured bond of $3,000 with a court date of Friday, according to police.

Gene Gray III is wanted and anyone who has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call police at (252) 533-2810 or Crimestoppers at (252) 583-4444.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.