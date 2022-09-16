Pitt County monthly breastfeeding support groups & classes to resume

(Source: KTRK/CNN (custom credit))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - In-person and virtual breastfeeding support groups and classes at the Pitt County Health Department are scheduled to resume.

Mothers of Milk Support (M.O.M.S.) Breastfeeding Support Group is a monthly discussion group led by WIC (Women, Infants and Children) breastfeeding peer counselors whom Pitt County says give encouragement and support for pregnant or breastfeeding women, their partners, and anyone else who wants to learn more.

WITN is told that the group resumes on Tuesday, Sept. 20th from 10-11:30 a.m. at the Pitt County Health Department at 201 Government Circle in Greenville. The first topic will be called “Latch on to Persistance” and shared by a guest speaker whose presentation includes challenges she overcame through persistence.

The support groups are held on the third Tuesday of the month, also from 10-11:30 a.m. There will be an option to attend virtually as well. For the link, call (252) 902-2382 or (252) 902-2418.

Free breastfeeding classes will resume on Oct. 4 at 6:30 p.m. at the health department and will be held every first Tuesday of the month at that same time. The October class is for currently-pregnant mothers who have questions. WIC nutritionists and breastfeeding peer counselors will be there.

For more information, call (252) 902-2382 or (252) 902-2418

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

