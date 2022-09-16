Moviegoers react to the closure of Regal Greenville Grande

By Justin Lundy
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One of Greenville’s two movie theaters is closing its doors for good.

The Regal Greenville Grande movie theater, which had been open for more than 15 years, has shown its final films.

Posters are still hung up outside of the Regal Greenville Grande movie theater right off of Greenville Blvd, but it was closed as of Thursday.

Cineworld Group and its subsidiaries, including Regal Cinemas, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The British entertainment company said in a press release:

While moviegoers depended on the theater for entertainment, neighboring barber shop DMT Cutz relied on it for profit.

Shop owner Davontay Taylor, who was born and raised and Greenville, and frequently visited the theater, says its sudden closure caught him off guard.

“I am shocked because of the whole pandemic, they came back and business seemed like it was doing good,” Taylor said. “But I just seen it this morning and I was shocked.”

Though it’s just a movie theater, Taylor says its location helped moviegoers discover his shop.

“It was awhile before the movie theater actually opened back up. When they did open up, the shop traffic kind of picked up,” Taylor said.

WITN reached out to the Greenville City Council for comment and they did not want to talk.

The theater company will not reveal how many people are being laid off.

