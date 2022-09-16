WHO AM I? Man struggles to car with stolen beer

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Eastern Carolina are looking for a man who stole cases of beer from a local gas station.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says that happened in the Sheetz on Julian R. Allsbrook Hwy.

Investigators say the man walked out with two cases of Corona without paying. He then got into a silver sedan and drove off.

Police are asking anyone with any information on this man is to contact law enforcement. You can reach the Roanoke Rapids Police Department at (252)533-2810, or anonymously at Halifax County Crime Stoppers at (252)583-4444.

