Man seriously injured outside Raleigh shopping mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Raleigh shopping mall remained open Friday after a shooting in the mall’s parking lot.

Police were called to the Triangle Town Center on Old Wake Forest Road just before noon.

One shopper told WRAL-TV that they saw a person on the ground being given CPR.

The man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, the station reported.

Video from the scene showed another man who appeared to be in police custody. Police said they are currently not looking for any suspects in the shooting and that more information would be released later.

The shooting happened outside the Saks Fifth Avenue store.

It is the second shooting in a mall in the area in less than a month. Back on August 25th, a man was struck by gunfire at the Cross Creek Mall in Fayetteville.

