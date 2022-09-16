Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Sunny skies, gentle breezes, mild conditions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clear skies and mild temperatures will define our forecast over the next several days. An area of high pressure to our northwest will keep the any rain chances at bay while our humidity will remain relatively low. Overnight lows will dip down to the upper 50s to near 60° over the next couple of night. Daytime highs will bounce back into the low to mid 80s Saturday and Sunday.

By Monday of next week, the high will have moved over the Atlantic which will shift our winds from the northeast to the southwest. The shift in winds will help bump our high temperatures up into the low 90s from Tuesday through Thursday. This bump will come with a slight rise in humidity as well, however we will avoid the oppressive humidity that we usually associate with summer time and tropical weather.

TROPICS:

Tropical Storm Fiona’s winds have dipped to 50 mph Friday afternoon. The current forecast track has Fiona impacting the Leeward Islands late Friday, Puerto Rico on Saturday and the Dominican Republic on Sunday as a tropical storm. From there, the official track of the storm turns slightly northward, pointing Fiona towards the Turks and Caicos. The U.S. will not feel any impacts from Fiona over the next five days, however we need to track it closely from there. Next Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as we see how close Fiona may be. At the least, heavy surf and high rip current threats are expected by then.

__________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Friday

Mostly sunny and nice. High of 83. Winds: NE 5-10.

Saturday

Mostly sunny and mild. High of 84. Winds: ENE 5-10.

Sunday

Mostly sunny and warm. High of 85. Winds: E 5-10.

Monday

Mostly sunny and warmer. High of 89. Winds: S 5-10

Tuesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 90. Winds SW 5-10

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.