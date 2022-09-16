Fur Baby Feature: Meet Weasley

Fur Baby Feature: Meet Weasley
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - To give you an extra smile on Friday, ENC at Three invites a new animal in need of a forever home to our patio each week.

Meet Weasley!

Weasley is an almost 3-month-old hound mix with a heart of gold.

He’s playful and energetic.

He has one blue eye and one brown eye with big, floppy ears.

Weasley is available for adoption from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.
Weasley is available for adoption from the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina.(HSEC)

Weasley would love to be in a home where he can get all of his zoomies out then crash on the couch and take a nap with you.

He’s great with bigger, playful dogs and loves training. So far, he knows how to sit and wait.

Before loading up and heading to the shelter, you can preview available animals at pettango.com.

You’ll see pictures of dogs and cats so you can request to meet specific animals. Then, download the adoption application by going to HSECcarolina.org.

Fill that one out, submit it to AdoptHSEC@gmail.com and a member of the Humane Society’s team will be in touch!

Tune into WITN every Friday for the new Fur Baby Feature.

