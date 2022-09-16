ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!

How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!

Performing this weekend, you can catch The Last 24 Hours of Lincoln at 7:30 Saturday night or 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

Veteran MAC actor Mitch Butts wrote the piece. He joined Maddie Kerth, with fellow actor Anthony Holsten, to share the opening night details.

It’s all going down at the Magnolia Arts Center at 1703 E 14th street.

Tickets are $15 for general, sale but there are discounts for seniors and students.

Find ticket information here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.