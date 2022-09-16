ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play

ENC actors retell Lincoln’s final day in original play
By Maddie Kerth
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Are you still looking for something to do this weekend? Friday’s ENC at Three guests might just be your missing puzzle piece!

How about a night out at the theatre? You don’t need a plane ticket to Broadway when the Magnolia Arts Center is right in your own backyard!

Performing this weekend, you can catch The Last 24 Hours of Lincoln at 7:30 Saturday night or 2:00 Sunday afternoon.

Veteran MAC actor Mitch Butts wrote the piece. He joined Maddie Kerth, with fellow actor Anthony Holsten, to share the opening night details.

It’s all going down at the Magnolia Arts Center at 1703 E 14th street.

Tickets are $15 for general, sale but there are discounts for seniors and students.

Find ticket information here.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Shooting
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Fiona forecast track
Tropical Update: Fiona forecast to become a hurricane

Latest News

Weasley is an almost 3-month-old hound mix with a heart of gold.
Fur Baby Feature: Meet Weasley
The Greenville Police Department says a litter of 7 puppies was abandoned in an empty lot...
RECOGNIZE ME? Police say woman dumped 7 puppies in empty lot
Elizabeth City State University
ECSU gets $20.2 million in grant & contract funding for 2021-2022
This is a generic graphic of the North Carolina Department of Transportation
Section of U.S. 70 in New Bern to be closed for cable work