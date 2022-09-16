Elizabeth City Police: Gun man had in Walmart determined to be a BB Gun

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) -The Elizabeth City Police Department and Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Department responded to Walmart Thursday to a report that a man was walking through the store with a rifle and making verbal threats toward employees and others.

Law enforcement officials say they were able to remove the firearm from the suspect without incident and determined that it was a BB gun.

Police have charged 65-year-old Kenneth Johnson of Hertford with going armed to the terror of the public.

Johnson was placed in the Albemarle District Jail under a $500.00 secure bond

