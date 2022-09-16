ECU student enrollment continues to drop

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall.

Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester.

That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students were enrolled in the university.

ECU provided a statement on the enrollment drop via Jeannine Manning-Hutson, ECU chief communications officer:

“An enrollment decline was anticipated in part due to the demographic shift of fewer 18-22 year olds, creating a smaller group of traditional college-age students in North Carolina and across the country. As outlined at the July Board of Trustees meeting, ECU is proactively responding to the changing demographic trends, examining previous years’ data and predicted emerging trends to help meet the needs of traditional and non-traditional students wishing to pursue or complete a degree. The university also is exploring the UNC System’s Project Kitty Hawk, which will supplement our already strong statewide and national leadership position in online learning. At ECU, we remain committed to providing a quality educational experience for all students with research, internship and leadership opportunities across our diverse academic programs.”

The university says the enrolled student headcount includes all students registered in at least one for-credit class section as of the official enrollment census day (10th day of class in fall and spring terms).

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.