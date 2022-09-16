ECU student enrollment continues to drop

By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University’s student headcount is continuing to fall.

Statistics on the university’s website show that 27,152 students were enrolled for the fall 2022 semester.

That marks a 3.1% decline from 28,021 in the fall of 2021. In the fall of 2020, 28,798 students were enrolled in the university.

ECU provided a statement on the enrollment drop via Jeannine Manning-Hutson, ECU chief communications officer:

The university says the enrolled student headcount includes all students registered in at least one for-credit class section as of the official enrollment census day (10th day of class in fall and spring terms).

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

