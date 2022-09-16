ECU soccer knocks off 19th ranked SMU

ECU 2, #19 SMU 1
ECU women's soccer earns coach Gary Higgins first win with the program.
ECU women's soccer earns coach Gary Higgins first win with the program.(WITN)
By Eric Gullickson
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer received votes in the top 25 this week and closing in on its first national ranking.

The pirates down early got the equalizer late first half from Izabella Gutierrez on the rush.

It would stay 1-1 to the final minutes.

Annabelle Abbott gets the go ahead tally but the Sydney Schnell flick on was brilliant. The game winning goal.

The Pirates defeat 19th ranked SMU 2-1 in their conference opener. ECU unbeaten in their last 7 games.

