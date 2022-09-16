ECU soccer knocks off 19th ranked SMU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU soccer received votes in the top 25 this week and closing in on its first national ranking.

The pirates down early got the equalizer late first half from Izabella Gutierrez on the rush.

Here's how we leveled things!



Newsflash Folks: Isabella Gutiérrez can PLAY 🔥#GoPirates pic.twitter.com/jemTP6z3N5 — East Carolina Soccer (@ECUSoc) September 16, 2022

It would stay 1-1 to the final minutes.

Annabelle Abbott gets the go ahead tally but the Sydney Schnell flick on was brilliant. The game winning goal.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?!



Lindsey ➡️ Sydney ➡️ Annabelle ➡️ GOAL#GoPirates pic.twitter.com/hL4LIVpWO4 — East Carolina Soccer (@ECUSoc) September 16, 2022

The Pirates defeat 19th ranked SMU 2-1 in their conference opener. ECU unbeaten in their last 7 games.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.