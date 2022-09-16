Dowdy-Ficklen student section renamed following multi-million dollar donation

Dowdy-Ficklen student section gets renamed
Dowdy-Ficklen student section gets renamed(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium has been renamed after a $2 million investment is made to East Carolina University.

East Carolina University Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert and Pirate Club Executive Director Ryan Robinson announced today that the student section at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will be named the Clark Family Boneyard.

The Clark Family invested $2 million to support the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. The Clark Family, comprised of Bill Clark and his sons, Hunter, Heath, and Lance, made the investment.

The ECU Board of Trustees approved the name at its meeting on Friday morning.

“We are honored to have the Clark Family name on the Boneyard because of their passion, commitment, and loyalty to our great community, University, and athletics department,” Gilbert said. “We are grateful for the tremendous student support at our home football games including a record 13,100 to open the 2022 season. Our students completely change the atmosphere inside the stadium with their energy and our student-athletes thrive off the support from their peers. Thank you Bill, Hunter, Heath and Lance for everything you do for the Pirates.”

Student seating is in the general admission sections of 20-31 (The Boneyard) in the end zone and northeast corner of the stadium. The end zone area was opened in 2010 with the addition of 7,000 seats to Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium.

