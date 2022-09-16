City of Greenville participates in National Parking Day

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Head to any town or city and you will see parking spaces for cars, but Friday, some of those spaces were being used for a different purpose.

Friday is what is known as National Parking Day and organizations in Greenville celebrated together uptown.

There was a hammock for relaxing, games like giant Jenga, connect four, and other activities. People in Greenville couldn’t help but stop by and see what was going on Friday.

“We’ve converted two parking spaces here in Uptown Greenville between Reade and Cotanche Street into a public pop-up park so we’re inviting everyone to come out, grab a coffee from Blackbeards with our discount cards, have lunch and come out to hang out with us,” Sierra Jones, Visit Greenville NC communications/marketing director said.

Parking Day originated from the San Francisco-based ecological art and design studio, Rebar, and the City of Greenville has participated in the day since 2016.

The event is an opportunity for designers and community members to collaborate on temporarily transforming parking spaces for people to enjoy. In doing so, this event brings awareness to the need for more urban spaces for the community.

“Parking day is really all about bringing awareness and attention to the importance of green spaces and public parks so it’s converting places that people are meant to park into places that people can enjoy by bringing an urban oasis into an urban area,” Jones said.

For some, like ECU student Samuel Miles, getting out into national parks means relaxing, so transforming parking spaces into spaces to relax, can also mean a break from everyday stresses.

“It just means a lot to me getting out into nature and things like that, and it means a lot to me to get plant life and nature into life where there isn’t,” Miles said.

