Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:20 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Bed, Bath & Beyond has released an updated list of the stores it will close this year.

The document named more than 50 stores designated for closure so far this year. The list was included in the company’s news release on Thursday giving details about when its second quarter earning results will be released.

The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay off about 20% of its workers in an attempt to improve the company’s performance.

Bed, Bath & Beyond has been hurt by a slump in sales. It also faced challenges brought on during the COVID-19 pandemic, including the temporary closure of stores and supply-chain issues, the Associated Press reported.

As of May, it operated 955 stores, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond stores, 135 buybuy Baby stores and 51 stores under the names Harmon, Harmon Face Values or Face Values. The retailer had about 32,000 employees in February.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Shooting
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing

Latest News

North Carolina launches state-wide suicide prevention action plan
Generic
Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stole guns
The program will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort...
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine combs mass burial site, says signs of torture seen