Beaufort Wine & Food’s Oyster Roast returning

Beaufort Wine & Food Oyster Roast
Beaufort Wine & Food Oyster Roast(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food has announced the return of its annual Oyster Roast.

This year’s event will take place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turner Creek and Davis Bay, on Saturday Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to steamed oysters, guests can enjoy a variety of seafood selections and other items prepared by local and guest chefs, led by Chef Charles Park of Beaufort Grocery Co. and lead instructor at the Culinary Program at Carteret Community College.

Accompanying the food will be a variety of expertly paired wines and NC craft beers. Winery representatives and brewers will be on hand to help guide guests through the culinary adventure, and guests can even purchase the wine selections at special BWF discounts.

Tractor-pulled hayrides will transport guests to the event, which will include fire pits where guests can roast their own S’mores, plus live music by the Monika Jaymes Bandand will round out the entertainment.

Tickets will be available soon. Click here to learn more.

WITN is a proud longstanding partner with Beaufort Wine and Food.

Do you see something needing a correction? Email us!

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Grande
Regal Greenville Grande closing as of Thursday
Shooting
Police say OBX man & woman killed in murder-suicide
Steven Ingram
Man turns himself in nearly year and a half after overdose crime
South Central High School football coach Kendrick Parker has announced he is stepping away from...
South Central High head football coach steps down
Parents pick up their kids from Northside High School in Jacksonville after police say two...
Jacksonville releases heavily redacted police recordings from high school stabbing

Latest News

North Carolina launches state-wide suicide prevention action plan
Generic
Teens charged for robbing tobacco store at gunpoint, possession of stolen gun
The program will provide more affordable homes for low to moderate income families in Beaufort...
Washington Housing Authority breaks ground for neighborhood program
Police said the man walked out of the store with arms full of beer.
WHO AM I? Man struggles to car with stolen beer