Beaufort Wine & Food’s Oyster Roast returning

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WITN) - Beaufort Wine and Food has announced the return of its annual Oyster Roast.

This year’s event will take place at Beau Coast, overlooking Turner Creek and Davis Bay, on Saturday Nov. 12 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition to steamed oysters, guests can enjoy a variety of seafood selections and other items prepared by local and guest chefs, led by Chef Charles Park of Beaufort Grocery Co. and lead instructor at the Culinary Program at Carteret Community College.

Accompanying the food will be a variety of expertly paired wines and NC craft beers. Winery representatives and brewers will be on hand to help guide guests through the culinary adventure, and guests can even purchase the wine selections at special BWF discounts.

Tractor-pulled hayrides will transport guests to the event, which will include fire pits where guests can roast their own S’mores, plus live music by the Monika Jaymes Bandand will round out the entertainment.

Tickets will be available soon. Click here to learn more.

